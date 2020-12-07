Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized After Contracting Coronavirus

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani says he is feeling okay as he battles the coronavirus in a Washington, DC hospital. The 76-year-old, who is currently President Trump’s personal lawyer, was admitted to Georgetown Hospital on Sunday. President Trump tweeted this weekend that Giuliani caught the virus and then wished him a speedy recovery. On Thursday, Giuliani was in Georgia asking state lawmakers to overturn the November election. Giuliani’s son Andrew reportedly came down with the coronavirus in late November.

(Source-CNN)

