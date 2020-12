Well, we’re gonna try this..again.

The NFL is postponing the Ravens-Steelers Week 12 matchup once again. ESPN reports the league has moved the game from Tuesday to Wednesday. It’s the third time the contest has been rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Ravens’ organization last week. The game was originally set for Thanksgiving Night, but was moved to Sunday and then Tuesday following more positive tests.

