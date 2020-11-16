“Black Panther 2” Won’t Use Digital Double Of Chadwick Boseman

Entertainment Buzz
The second installment of “Black Panther” won’t be using a digital double for the late Chadwick Boseman.  Executive producer Victoria Alonso denied the rumored digital appearance of the actor in an interview with an Argentine newspaper.  Alonso says they’re taking some time to figure out how they will continue the story and “how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us.”  The sequel to the blockbuster action film is set to begin filming early next year, with an anticipated release in 2022.

