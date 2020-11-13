News and Headlines
China Belatedly Congratulates Biden

After waiting nearly a week, China congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris today.  A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said China “respected the choice of the American people.”  During the regular Friday press briefing, the official said, “We congratulate Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris.”  The spokesman had dodged questions Monday on when China would congratulate Biden, prompting speculation that China might be waiting for President Trump to concede.

(Source-CNN)

