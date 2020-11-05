Election 2020
Biden: Each Ballot Must Be Counted

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says each ballot must be counted in the unresolved presidential contest. Speaking in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said the process is working. He urged all voters to remain calm. The former VP noted that democracy is sometimes messy and requires patience. He again expressed optimism about prevailing in the presidential race. President Trump’s camp has been busy plotting and filing lawsuits in a number of battleground states.

Keep calm, be patient, ignore all the noise, and let the process work.

 

Joe Biden & Charlamange The God talk politics
