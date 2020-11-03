Burger King UK Asks For Fast-Food Solidarity; North America Not So Much

Burger King is urging its customers to do something rather unexpected in the UK: Order from McDonald’s. And KFC, Subway, Pizza Hut, and Five Guys too. The fast food giant’s arm in the United Kingdom asked customers to support local fast food outlets during the ongoing COVID crisis as England prepares to go into another lockdown this week. Meanwhile, in North America, B-K is offering a free Whopper to consumers who drive within 300 feet of a shuttered McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Sonic, or Jack in the Box. The abandoned locations, as well as the coupon for the free burger, can be found on the app.

(Source-CNN)

