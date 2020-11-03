States Turn To National Guard To Prepare For Potential Election Unrest

Governors across the country are calling on the National Guard to help in case there’s any election unrest. President Trump has said he might not accept the results if he loses. Massachusetts is preparing by putting one-thousand Guard members on standby. In Oregon, it’s an unspecified number as the Portland area is under a state of emergency through Wednesday. Trucks were spotted moving into Illinois with the Guard there only saying they’re in a “state of readiness.” And Alabama and Arizona will share a quick-response unit created with 600-soldiers who could be sent to other states as well.

“Get out and VOTE Tuesday.”

(Source-Washington Post)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: