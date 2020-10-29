LeBron James Most Influential Celeb In 2020 Election

LeBron James has been voted as the most influential celebrity in the 2020 election. In a new survey by Whitman Insight Strategies and MRC Data in partnership with DISQO, James was cited for doing the most to raise awareness and motivation around voting in the general population and among Gen Z voters and for having the most trusted opinions among Black voters. Tom Hanks, Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey were also cited for having the most trusted opinions on political and social issues.

