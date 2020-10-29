Whitney Houston Becomes First Black Artist With Three Diamond Albums

The late Whitney Houston has hit a major career milestone. The pop icon is officially the first Black recording artist to put up three RIAA Diamond-certified albums. Her 1987 hit “Whitney” has been certified 10x Platinum. To date, only three Black artists have had two Diamond albums – Michael Jackson, Tupac and Mariah Carey. Ten more have had one. Houston will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during the 35th annual induction ceremony on November 7th, which will air on HBO and HBO Max.

(Source-Billboard)

