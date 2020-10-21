Trump’s Campaign Cash Dwindled To $63M Entering October

(Sings)”Money, Money, Money, Money, Mooooooney.”

It looks like President Trump’s campaign is running low on money with just two weeks to go before the election. A new filing with the Federal Election Commission shows he began October with 63-million dollars in the bank. That’s about half as much money as he had at the beginning of last month. Add in joint accounts with the Republican National Committee and the total was 251-million almost three weeks ago. In comparison, Joe Biden’s campaign and shared committees had 432-million.

(Source-Bloomberg)

