News and Headlines
HomeNews And Headlines

Trump’s Campaign Cash Dwindled To $63M Entering October

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

(Sings)”Money, Money, Money, Money, Mooooooney.”

It looks like President Trump’s campaign is running low on money with just two weeks to go before the election. A new filing with the Federal Election Commission shows he began October with 63-million dollars in the bank. That’s about half as much money as he had at the beginning of last month. Add in joint accounts with the Republican National Committee and the total was 251-million almost three weeks ago. In comparison, Joe Biden’s campaign and shared committees had 432-million.

(Source-Bloomberg)

Donald Trump , Donald Trump Campaign Money

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Former NFL MVP Cam Newton Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated October 2020)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
70 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP
Trump’s Campaign Cash Dwindled To $63M Entering October
 2 hours ago
10.21.20
Photos
Close