‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ Moves To Apple TV+

“Good Grief!” Charlie Brown won’t be saying that on TV this Halloween. At least, not on the channel families are used to. For the first time in 54 years, the holiday tradition of watching “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is changing. The animated classic has moved to Apple TV-plus. But here’s the good news. Fans can still watch it for free from October 30th to November 1st. The streaming service will also offer free days for “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” next month and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in December.

