Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” Album Re-Enters Billboard 200

One of Eminem’s compilation albums has found its way back onto the charts. Billboard announced Wednesday that Slim Shady’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” project re-entered this week’s chart at Number 59. The album, which was released in 2005, pulled together 13 of Slim Shady’s biggest hits from his first four major label efforts and four new songs, including a live version of “Stan” with Elton John. Billed as Eminem’s second compilation album, the project debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200, selling roughly 441-thousand copies in its first week. “Curtain Call” already holds the crown for longest-running rap album in Billboard’s history, hitting 350 weeks in August 2017. It still trails far behind Pink Floyd’s 1973 classic “Dark Side of The Moon,” which remained on the chart for 741 weeks from 1973 to 1988.

