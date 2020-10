Anderson .Paak is back with some new music and he’s brought Timbaland along for the ride. On Tuesday, the duo released the full version of “Jewelz” after teasing the record for fans months ago. The single is .Paak’s first project since 2019’s “Ventura.” The effort was his fourth studio album and featured appearances from the likes of music legends like Andre 3000, Smokey Robinson, Lalah Hathaway, Brandy and even the late Nate Dogg.

(Source–Billboard)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: