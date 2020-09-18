Jim Carrey Set To Play Joe Biden On SNL

Saturday Night Live is welcoming Jim Carrey to its cast to play Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden in its upcoming season. The company announced the addition along with its updated return schedule. The show is planning on having five consecutive shows starting October 3rd through the 31st. It plans to have a “limited audience” inside the studio at the Rockefeller Center in New York. Additionally, the show announced it is partnering with four comedy schools to fund a program that lets “students with diverse backgrounds” further their comedy careers.

(Source-CNN)

