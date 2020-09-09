Ellen Hints At Addressing Allegations Over Toxic Work Environment

Ellen DeGeneres is hinting at addressing allegations over her show’s workplace environment when she returns to TV. While announcing the show will return on September 21st, she said she is excited to get back to the studio and confirmed she’s “gonna talk about it.” While she didn’t outright say what it was, a Buzzfeed report in July claimed the show’s workplace was toxic and then the show made high-level staff changes. DeGeneres also apologized to her staff as three top producers left the show. The show will be filmed in the Los Angeles studio without an audience with its first guest comedian Tiffany Haddish.

(Source-The Wrap)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: