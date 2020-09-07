Growing Number Of U.S. Adults Struggle From COVID-19 Mental Health Issues

A new study shows that a growing number of American adults are struggling from mental health issues linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kaiser Family Foundation report shows 53-percent of adults say they’ve been suffering from anxiety or depression, up from 40-percent in June. Researchers say eleven-percent seriously considered suicide last month, a number that jumped to one out of four in people ages 18 to 24. They found that job loss, money worries, loneliness and social isolation were major factors.

