Growing Number Of U.S. Adults Struggle From COVID-19 Mental Health Issues

A new study shows that a growing number of American adults are struggling from mental health issues linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kaiser Family Foundation report shows 53-percent of adults say they’ve been suffering from anxiety or depression, up from 40-percent in June. Researchers say eleven-percent seriously considered suicide last month, a number that jumped to one out of four in people ages 18 to 24. They found that job loss, money worries, loneliness and social isolation were major factors.

Adults Struggling With Mental Health Issues Due To COVID-19 , The Kaiser Family Foundation report

