Fresh Prince 30th Anniversary Reunion Coming To HBO Max

A Fresh Prince of Bel-Air 30th anniversary reunion special is coming to HBO Max. The popular sitcom centered around Will Smith’s move from Philadelphia to live with his rich family in California. Smith will team up co-stars Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali and many others for an unscripted reunion that will launch around Thanksgiving. Deadline reports the cast will look back at the cultural impact of the series and welcome surprise guests. HBO Max is the exclusive rights holder for the show’s 148 episodes, which aired from 1990 until 1996.

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

