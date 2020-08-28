Jeanette Epps To Be First Black Female Astronaut At The International Space Station

Jeanette Epps is scheduled to be the first black female astronaut to join the crew at the International Space Station. The NASA astronaut has been assigned to the Boeing Starliner-One, joining Sunita Williams and Josh Cassada for a six-month trip to the space station next year. Epps has a doctorate in aerospace engineering and worked for the CIA as a technical intelligence officer before joining the astronaut corps in 2009.

