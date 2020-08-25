Falwell Jr. Withdraws Resignation From Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. is not stepping down from his position as president of Liberty University for now. In a statement, the evangelical university said Falwell had agreed to resign, but changed his mind and withdrew his resignation. The uncertainty about his future at the university comes after several scandals, the most recent being reports he and his wife had a years-long romantic affair with a business partner. Liberty’s board of directors will hold a conference call Tuesday to discuss the matter.

More on this story, click here—https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2020/08/24/jerry-falwell-jr-agrees-resign-liberty-university/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: