Donald Trump Jr. Speaks on Biden, George Floyd, Coronavirus at RNC

Donald Trump Jr says if Joe Biden is elected, his “radical left-wing policies would stop our economic recovery cold.” Speaking at the Republican National Convention, Trump Jr. said there is more work to do, but “there is light at the end of the tunnel.” He explained President Trump will rebuild the economy again as he did before. He said the coronavirus pandemic is “courtesy of the Chinese Communist Party” before calling the Democratic presidential candidate “Beijing Biden” for being weak on China.

click here for his speech—https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/read-donald-trump-jr-s-speech-rnc-n1237976

