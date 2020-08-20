Meghan Markle Joins Michelle Obama Registering Women To Vote

Meghan Markle is joining Michelle Obama in a virtual voter registration event today geared for women. Markle told Marie Claire she knows what it’s like to feel voiceless and wants to help everyone be heard by exercising the right to vote. Normally the British royal family has a rule against discussing politics but Markle and Prince Harry have stepped down from their royal duties. The “Couch Party” will also feature actress Yvette Nicole Brown, former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett and Glamour editor in chief Samantha Barry. The virtual event celebrates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment allowing women to vote and starts at 5 p.m. Eastern on the When-We-All-Vote-dot-org website.

