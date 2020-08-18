WHO Says COVID-19 Pandemic Is Also Causing Mental Health Crisis

The World Health Organization says the COVID-19 pandemic is also causing a mental health crisis. Regional Director Carissa Etienne says people are using more drugs and alcohol and they’ve also seen an increase in domestic violence. She is calling on governments to extend mental health services as part of the pandemic response. Helplines have popped up in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, but Etienne says it’s not enough. She warned that “with reduced contact to friends and family or barriers in access to services and shelters, we are leaving survivors with nowhere to go.”

for more on this story,click here—https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackkelly/2020/08/18/the-pandemic-has-caused-an-increase-in-anxiety-stress-depression-and-suicides/#6b8d870b5863

