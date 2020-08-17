Sports Stars Sign Letter Condemning Voter Suppression

Star athletes across major sports are coming together to condemn voter suppression. The Undefeated reports More Than A Vote wrote a letter calling on fans to take their protest to the election. It says “voices are breaking through” and “Black voters matter more than ever.” More Than A Vote was put together by NBA icon LeBron James and others to help the Black community at the polls. Among those signing the letter were NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, MLB pitcher David Price, WNBA star Skylar Diggins and more.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: