Def Jam Hints At Another Fighting Video Game

Def Jam Recordings is teasing a return to the video game industry. After teaming up with Electronic Arts for a series of fighting games in the 2000s, the record label suggested via Twitter that it’s ready to step back into the ring. In the tweet, Def Jam said that the streets “need a new Def Jam game” and in a subsequent tweet they added that they will have a special announcement once the post reached one million likes. As of yet, the label has not announced anything but fans are certainly excited for the game’s comeback.

(Source-The Root)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: