Trial for suspect in murder of IMPD officer postponed until next year

INDIANAPOLIS — The trial for the man charged in the murder of Indianapolis Police Officer Breann Leath will not begin next week, as scheduled.

It’s been delayed until at least next January in Marion County Criminal Court.

Leath was shot to death April 9 at the Edinburge Square apartments on the city’s east side. 27-year-old Elliahs Dorsey faces murder and a number of additional charges.

Officers went to the apartment in response to a domestic disturbance. According to police, when a fellow officer knocked on the door of the third-floor apartment, Dorsey opened fire through the door, striking Leath.

Dorsey told police he thought someone was trying to get him, so when he heard a knock on the door, he opened fire, striking Leath twice in the head and wounding another woman.

