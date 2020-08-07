NBA Launching Foundation To Support Black Communities

Professional basketball is making a major effort to support Black communities. The NBA announced it is partnering with the Players Association to launch the first-ever NBA Foundation. It will be dedicated to creating greater economic empowerment in the Black community. The league has pledged 300-million dollars over the next decade to make it a reality. Officials say the Foundation will focus on obtaining a first job, securing employment after high school or college, and career advancement.

(Source-ESPN)

