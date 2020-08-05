The Rock Buys The XFL

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the new owner of the XFL. The former professional wrestler confirmed the purchase on Twitter and it’s reportedly worth 15-million-dollars. The Rock said he’s “excited to create something special for the fans!” He added that he partnered with Red Bird Capital and Dany Garcia to buy the league. The XFL made its return this year, but was interrupted to put a stop to the season. The league previously owned by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon then filed for bankruptcy.

(Source-ESPN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: