Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company has been hitting the road to conduct clinical trials of treatments for COVID-19 patients. And the effort is paying off. Lilly scientists are identifying, developing and testing antibodies as potential treatments for the virus.

Clinical trials typically take place in hospitals, universities, doctors’ offices and community clinics. But Lilly needed to study elderly nursing home patients, and long-term care facilities aren’t traditional locations for clinical trials.

Source: https://www.theindychannel.com/news/coronavirus/covid-19-healthcare/lilly-hits-the-road-to-study-covid-19-patients

