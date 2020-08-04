Indy
HomeIndy

Lilly hits the road to study COVID-19 patients

Lilly hits the road to study COVID-19 patients

Eli Lilly and Company, Pharmaceutical company logo seen

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company has been hitting the road to conduct clinical trials of treatments for COVID-19 patients. And the effort is paying off. Lilly scientists are identifying, developing and testing antibodies as potential treatments for the virus.

Clinical trials typically take place in hospitals, universities, doctors’ offices and community clinics. But Lilly needed to study elderly nursing home patients, and long-term care facilities aren’t traditional locations for clinical trials.

Read the full story here.

Source: https://www.theindychannel.com/news/coronavirus/covid-19-healthcare/lilly-hits-the-road-to-study-covid-19-patients

clinical trials , Coronavirus , covid19 , Lilly , Nursing Homes

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Eli Lilly and Company, Pharmaceutical company logo seen
Lilly hits the road to study COVID-19 patients
 44 mins ago
08.04.20
Photos
Close