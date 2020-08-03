Coronavirus(COVID-19)
HomeCoronavirus(COVID-19)

Family Gatherings Linked To Surge In COVID-19

Family Gatherings Linked To Surge In COVID-19

Burger line up at 4th July BBQ

Source: Sisoje / Getty

Rethinking your cookout may be a good thing to do. Research has revealed that family gatherings is partially the cause of COVID-19 cases increasing across the country. 44%-48% of new cases have been from individuals attending family gatherings. People are spreading the virus during these event and don’t even know it. As a precaution, always wear your mask, remain at least six feet away from people and continue to use hand sanitizer. As an option virtual meet-ups are best.

Source: usatoday.com

cookout , covid19 , family gatherings , increase cases

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Burger line up at 4th July BBQ
Family Gatherings Linked To Surge In COVID-19
 5 hours ago
08.03.20
Photos
Close