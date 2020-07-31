IPS board votes to delay in-class learning due to COVID-19

Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) will begin the school year virtually on August 17, because of COVID-19 concerns.

The IPS board Thursday evening approved delaying the start of in-class learning until a date to be determined, possibly October. The vote was unanimous, although board members acknowledged the strain at-home learning will place on many families.

IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said a recent “significant” increase in COVID-19 cases in Marion County was behind the recommendation to go to virtual learning, which is how the district finished out the spring semester after schools shut down in March.

“Please know the decision to recommend full remote learning for all students for the beginning of the school year was incredibly difficult to make, given what we know is at stake for our students,” said Johnson. “Ultimately, we believe this decision is in the best interest of our students, staff and families.”

The district’s initial plan was to start school August 3. Then the opening date was moved to August 17. Earlier this week, the IPS administration recommended that the school year begin entirely remote. Thursday, the board gave its approval.

