Black Restaurant Week boosting business during pandemic

The Midwest Black Restaurant Week is back in Indianapolis with an emphasis on takeout and delivery. It’s a much needed week for restaurants working hard to take care of customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maxine’s Chicken and Waffles claims there’s a taste of love in every bite and they’re planning on serving up plenty this Midwest Black Restaurant Week.

“We are just capitalizing on anything possible,” Austin Bonds, of Maxine’s Chicken and Waffles, said. “We have to be creative in the way we generate sales.”

Source: theindychannel.com

