The iconic television personality, Regis Philbin transitioned July 24th. His family stated that he had died of natural causes.

Now, according to the Chief Medical Examiner Office in Connecticut, Regis Philbin past away of natural heart disease.

He was 88 years old and best known for hosting the syndicated daytime talk show on ABC. Philbin is also known for holding the Guinness Book world record for the most hours on US television.

Source: foxnews.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: