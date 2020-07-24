Hogsett: Bars, nightclubs to close under new restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS – Mayor Joe Hogsett announced new restrictions in the city of Indianapolis due to an increase of COVID-19.

The new restrictions go into effect July 24.

Here are some of the new restrictions:

Social gatherings can’t exceed 50 people.

Indoor religious services can be held at 50% capacity. Outdoor services may continue without restriction.

Bars and nightclubs that don’t serve food must close until at least Aug. 12, including bar seating at restaurants.

Indoor restaurant service may operate at 50% capacity. Outdoor seating remains preferred.

Hair salons, spas and tattoo parlors may operate by appointment only.

Gyms and fitness centers may operate at 25% capacity.

All in-person schooling is delayed until Aug. 5.

On Thursday evening, people were casually dining out on Mass Ave. Many of the diners unaware of the changes set to happen but those who work in the bars and restaurants were already preparing.

“Moving forward, it’s gonna be a little bit harder because people are more and more used to now coming out, having a little bit more inside and we’re gonna have to backtrack it a little bit,” Daniel Stockberger said.

Stockberger works at World of Beer.

“People are already today showing us they’re not particularly happy we’re losing bar seats,” he said.

Stockberger said customers haven’t complained too much about their new set up.

“We haven’t had too many people being loud,” he said. “You see a lot of videos of people throwing fits and making a mess or causing a scene and we really haven’t had that.”

