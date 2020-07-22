Sanitize Your Face Mask With Your Instant Pot

Face mask have become essential for our safety. With the added costs of masks here is a way you can sanitize your disposable masks at home using your Instant Pot.

The Department of Homeland Security has posted a youtube video showing you how with the following items. A paper bag, distilled or boiled water, disposable gloves, a multi-cooker, a paper clip or stapler, and a rack so that your mask won’t touch the water inside the cooker.

Watch the video below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=At3fB0wamws#action=share

