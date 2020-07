Hoosiers getting tested for COVID-19 may have to wait a little longer than expected to receive their results.

Some labs across the country are reporting backlogs as the demand for testing increases.

Turnaround time for COVID-19 tests may be advertised as 6 to 10 days, but some are finding it takes even longer than that to get their results.

Source: theindychannel.com

