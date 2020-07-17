NCAA President: Data Points In Wrong Direction For Fall Sports

“Will we? Or Won’t we?”

More work needs to be done to keep college sports from being sidelined this fall. NCAA president Mark Emmert said Thursday coronavirus data is pointing in the wrong direction. He added there needs to be a “much better handle on the pandemic” if sports are to continue. His comments come as the NCAA released fresh guidelines for a possible return to the field. They include daily self-health checks, face masks and social distancing. The coronavirus already forced NCAA officials to strike out the remainder of winter and spring sports in March.

(Source–Yahoo Sports)

