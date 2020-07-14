‘Empire’ Actor Arrested In Arizona

An actor on the show “Empire” is facing domestic violence charges. Bryshere Gray was arrested Monday morning after a standoff with SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations. He refused to talk to authorities after they went to his house in Goodyear, which is just outside of Phoenix, Arizona after his wife appeared at a nearby gas station claiming her husband had spent hours beating her.

