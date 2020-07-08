T.I. Challenges 50 Cent To Verzuz Battle, 50 Responds

With the Verzuz battles keeping hip-hop stans entertained as the coronavirus rages on, 50 Cent is being challenged by another veteran rapper in the game. On Monday, T.I. wished 50 a happy birthday in an Instagram video, but also insisted that he could take on the Queens-bred rapper in a hits battle. As the video continues, the “Whatever You Like” rapper brought up the 2007 record sales battle between 50 and Kanye West, in which 50 was severely outnumbered by West’s first week sales for his “Graduation” album. 50 Cent later responded to T.I.’s request in an IG post, trolling the Atlanta-bred artist and compared him to Smokey from the movie “Friday.” This isn’t 50 Cent’s first invitation to participate in a hit-for-hit Verzuz battle as Ja Rule challenged 50 back in April to which he declined.

What do you think is going to happen? Who would win this battle?

(Source-XXLMAG.com)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: