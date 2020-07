Beats by Dre is lending its support to NASCAR’s only black driver. The Apple subsidiary is announcing a new deal with Bubba Wallace, saying it had planned to make the deal public later this week. However, the group shared the news after President Trump targeted the driver on social media earlier on Monday. In defense of Wallace, Beats argued “hate cannot win the day” and nobody should have to apologize “for standing up for what’s right.”

(Source-ESPN)

