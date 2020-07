Kroger Health recently received emergency approval for a COVID-19 at-home test collection kit.

The kits will first be available to frontline employees at Kroger brand stores based on medical need, according to a press release from Kroger. The company hopes to expand the kits to other organizations and companies in the coming weeks.

Source: theindychannel.com

