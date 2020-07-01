Shaq Introduces Shaq-A-Roni Extra-Large Pizza At Papa John’s

Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, Shaquille O’Neal is introducing the Shaq-a-roni pizza in partnership with Papa John’s to raise money for charities. A dollar from each sale of the Shaq-a-roni extra large pizza through August 23rd will be donated to the Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community. The funds will be used toward COVID-19 relief, to fight racial injustice, donated to the Boys & Girls Club of America and the United Negro College Fund. O’Neal is a board member of Papa John’s and the owner of nine of the franchise’s locations.

(Source–Business Insider)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: