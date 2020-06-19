Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter To Show Solidarity With BLM Movement

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is joining Twitter to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Lawrence created her first-ever Twitter account this week and has posted about racial injustice within the criminal justice system as well as calling for the police involved in Breonna Taylor’s death to be held accountable. The actress was born in Louisville, Kentucky, where Taylor’s murder occurred. This is the first time Lawrence has spoken up publicly on social media as she joins the likes of Beyonce and Demi Lovato who are calling out for racial justice and police reform.

(Source-Yahoo Entertainment)

