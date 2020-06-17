Hoosiers may be eligible for additional 13 weeks of unemployment

Hoosiers who have lost their job due to COVID-19 may be eligible for an additional 13 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits.

The United States Department of Labor notified the Indiana Department of Workforce that Indiana has triggered Extended Benefits, which provides for an additional 13 weeks of benefits, after the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation is exhausted. Extended Benefits is triggered during periods of high unemployment, according to a news release.

Hoosiers may be eligible for the additional benefits starting with the week of June 28.

