Sports
HomeSports

Magic Johnson Documentary In The Works

Magic Johnson will be the subject of his first feature documentary. Filmmakers X-T-R, H.wood Media, N-S-V and Delirio say the film goes behind the scenes and gives the viewer a glimpse of Johnson’s successes after he retired as an NBA legend. The documentary contains exclusive interviews with Johnson, his family and former teammates. It also has tons of archival footage from his time as a Los Angeles Laker. Johnson has been an advocate for HIV/Aids research since announcing he was HIV positive in 1991. The documentary is funded by NSV which supports diverse voices within media. No word yet on when the film will be released.

(Source-Variety)

Magic Johnson , Magic Johnson Documentary

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Magic Johnson Documentary In The Works
 4 hours ago
06.11.20
Photos
Close