BlackoutDay: 121 Black-Owned Fashion, Style, Beauty And Hair Businesses

There was once a time in history where ‘buying Black’ wasn’t a trend, it was a way of life because all of our money was not allowed elsewhere. From cups of coffee to couture clothing, Black communities supported and uplifted each other’s hustles back when no one else did. We were always our greatest forms of support and it’s time we take back the buying power that we forgot we possessed.

In this era of unconvicted police officers, COVID-19 and the progression of hashtags to movements, the Black community is suffering from all ends. While the country is suffering from one of the biggest economic downfalls in decades and millions of Americans filing for unemployment, it’s time to put what money and economic value we do have back into our communities. As the Black community holds $1.3 trillion in buying power, it is essential now more than ever to take what we’re earning and place it back into the development of our own communities.

We’ve compiled the biggest Black list of Black-owned brands to support so you can #BuyBlack.

Streetwear and Merch:

“Medicinal Pussy Crop” tee from Textual Intercourse ($35)

America Hates US

AVNU

Cool Ass Black Woman

Joe Fresh Goods

Philadelphia Printworks

Sir & Madame

Visionary Society

Made Me NYC

Kimfy

Hey Sis LA

Bad Girl Good Human

Surly Shirts

Whit Wash Shop

Beauty & Makeup:

“AFRO.DIS.IAC LIQUID EYELINER” by UOMA Beauty ($18)

LC Parris Cosmetics

Range Beauty

Coloured Raine Cosmetics

B. Simone Beauty

Danessa Myricks Beauty Makeup

The Crayon Case Cosmetics

Beauty Bakerie Makeup

Ace Beaute

Lauren Napier Beauty

Nude Cosmetics, LLC

AJ Crimson Beauty

Pretty in Glam Cosmetics

Mented Cosmetics

The Lip Bar

Lamik Beauty

High Fashion:

Pinkn Label Congo Collection By Hanifa

Lovello Elizabeth

Cushnie

T.a.

ZELIE FOR SHE

Stevie Boi

Fe Noel

Kahmune

Christopher John Rogers

Brother Vellies

Sex, Lingerie & Self-Love:

Birthday Girl Collection By d.bleu.dazzled

Blex

Suzy Black

Nubian Skin

Goddess Detox

On The Green Couch by Sexologist Shamyra

Nude Barre

Sablier Lingerie & Shapewear

Bedroom Kandi

Afrosexology

B Condoms Classics

Savage X FENTY

The Honey Pot Company

Skincare

Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 from Black Girl Sunscreen

Lilly’s Shea

Epara Skincare

Mary Louise Cosmetics

Unsun Cosmetics

Pholk Beauty

Foxie Cosmetics

LUV SCRUB

Jade & Fox Co

Base Butter

Melanin Gold

Skin BUTTR

Rosen Skincare

Ladybug Skin Care

Hyper Skin

BeautyStat Cosmetics

Che Natural

Underneath Skin Care

CiCiGlam Naturals

Hair:

Silk-lined, cotton wrap by @BaddieBonnets

Rucker Roots

Bloom Elements

Soultanicals

The Doux

Kurly Klips

HER Textured Hair

Bougie Bonnet Collection

Mielle Organics

Oyin Handmade

Power Hair Collection

The Mane Choice

Latched & Hooked

Rooted Treasure

Taliah Waajid Natural Hair

Glow by Daye

Nail Care & Polish:

“Moss Def” by Pear Nova

Very Shameless Nails

Triple O Nail Polish

25th and June Nail Elixir

Glam NailZ

Sassy Nails Studio

Rooted Woman

Precious Kreation

People of Color Beauty

ETN (EthereallyTouchedNails)

Mod Vanity Nails

Kaeess Nail Polish

Woo Me Beauty

Mischo Beauty

Power Nail Decals

Accessories:

‘BLOSSOM’ Bucket Hat by SewsItAll

FOREH

TRESS

Saturday House

MESS In A Bottle

Nishati Candles

AUVERE

The Wrap Life

Melanie Marie

Kintu New York

Swimwear:

Ashanti Swimwear

Riot Swim

Xhale Swim

All Dem Shades

Ofuure Swimwear

Asherah Swimwear

Andrea Iyamah

EgoSwi

