Kanye West Donation For Floyd’s Daughter, Other Families

Music mogul Kanye West is setting up a college fund for George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter. He plans to cover her entire tuition. He’s also taking care of all legal costs for not only Floyd’s families, but also those of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. Arbery was shot dead while jogging in Georgia in February. The next month, Taylor died after being shot eight times by police in Kentucky. The two-million dollar donation from West comes in the wake of massive protests after video of Floyd’s death in Minnesota last week went viral. The money is also meant for black-owned businesses in crisis.

(Source–Complex.com)

