Meghan Markle Says “George Floyd’s Life Mattered” In Graduation Speech To Alma Mater

Meghan Markle gave a commencement address to students at her alma mater in Los Angeles.

In the video message for Immaculate Heart School, Markle talked about what is currently happening in America. She said, “I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing. And I was really nervous that I wouldn’t, or that it would get picked apart, and I realized, the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing.” Markle continued, “Because George Floyd’s life mattered, and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered, and Philando Castile’s life mattered, and Tamir Rice’s life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know. Stephon Clark. His life mattered.”

Markle went on to say, “You are going to lead with love, you are going to lead with compassion, you are going to use your voice. You are going to use your voice in a stronger way than you have ever been able to. Because most of you are 18 or you’re going to turn 18, you are going to vote. You are going to have empathy for those who don’t see the world through the same lens that you do.”

Source: essence.com

