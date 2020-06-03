Floyd GoFundMe Raises $10M+ In Five Days

Nearly 11-million dollars in five days. That’s how much has been donated to the GoFundMe Page for George Floyd’s family. His sister created it with a goal of one-million. She says her life shattered when she watched the video she calls “horrifying.” It shows a cop pressing his knee into the back of the 46-year-old father’s neck as he begged for his life. It went on for eight minutes, even after Floyd stopped breathing. The officer has since been fired and charged with murder. Protesters are calling for the other three fired officers to be arrested as well.

(Source-Business Insider)

