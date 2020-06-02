Police And Protesters Have Moment Of Unity

For the fourth consecutive day, protesters took to the streets of Indianapolis on Monday sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. Unlike previous days, however, Monday’s protests culminated in a moment of unity and understanding between police and protesters.

Following earlier demonstrations downtown, protesters on Monday evening for the first time took their message and movement out of downtown — walking 47 blocks north of Monument Circle to near the Governor’s Residence on Meridian Street.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: