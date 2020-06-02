T.I. Directs Attention To Nationwide Blackout Day 2020 Boycott

Rapper T.I. is using his celebrity status to raise awareness for the Blackout Day 2020 boycott. The veteran MC hopped on Instagram over the weekend to provide a signal boost to the protest, which calls on people of color to not spend any money on July 7th. Blackout Day 2020 has garnered increased attention on social media following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25th. The 46-year-old black man died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground, pressing a knee on his neck until he lost consciousness. Floyd, who was unarmed, repeatedly told cops he couldn’t breathe and video of the incident spread online, sparking protests across the globe.

(Source–Heavy.Com)

